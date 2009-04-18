The Saltshakers

Milwaukee’s Saltshakers have spent over a half decade refining a sound that is decidedly power-pop. With a focus on catchy hooks the band takes a lo-fi approach, playing up their pop sensibilities for an accessible sound. If you haven’t seen them for a while, though, you may be in for a surprise tonight: Line-up changes have left frontman Chad Curtis the band’s last original member, and though the band remains unapologetically poppy, they’ve been toying around with new sounds and song structures.