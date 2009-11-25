Sam Llanas: November 25, 2008

Though they’ve remained visible locally, where they remain one of the city’s most reliable live draws, The BoDeans kept a low profile for much of this decade, releasing just two new studio albums: 2004’s Resolution and last year’s Still , a spirited return to form that reunited them with producer T-Bone Burnett. Tonight BoDeans co-lead Sam Llanas takes a break from the group for a solo show, which will hopefully find him revisiting material from his late-’90s side project Absinthe. That group released just one album, 1998’s A Good Day to Die , a poignant song cycle inspired by the suicide of Llanas’ brother.