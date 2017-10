Chicago electronic artist Samwell will certainly spend part of his 9 p.m. set tonight at Mad Planet singing his Internet hit “What What (In the Butt),” a peppy anal-sex rompsample lyrics: “You want to do it in my butt? In my butt? In my butt? Let’s do it in the butt”but how he fills the rest of his time is anybody’s guess. He’s been signed to Southern Fried Records, but has yet to release an album. He’ll be joined by openers Master Zaster Blaster and Screamin’ Cyn-Cyn and The Pons.