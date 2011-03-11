The Sandcarvers w/ Green Tea

Though The Sandcarvers categorize themselves as a Celtic music band, aside from some sly Irish lyrical jargon or the occasional wind instrument cameo, they don't much abide by the conventions of the genreat least not these days. The Sandcarvers began as a more traditional Celtic act on their album This Time Around , but ramped up the vocals and guitar riffs for a sound more attuned to alternative rock on their next two releases, Dealin' Craic and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot , records replete with churlish Irish innuendo and fast-paced rock riffs in the style of The Dropkick Murphys.