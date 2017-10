Regulars at area clubs as well as Irish Fest, the Milwaukee Celtic-rock band The Sandcarvers join the stream of bands celebrating the 20th anniversary of Shank Hall this month. As part of the band’s push behind their latest album, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot , as well as their single, “Truth Be Told,” the group’s concert will be streamed live on the Chicago Celtic-rock Web site Paddy Rock Radio. Opening is Wild Colonial Bhoys, a St. Paul band with a similar fusion of Irish and American sounds.