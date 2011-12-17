Sandi Patty and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

The Voice, as Christian singer Sandi Patty is affectionately referred to by her fans, earned her nickname due to her remarkable vocal range. With a tone verging on operatic, she saunters her way up the scale, changing keys effortlessly yet precisely, only to crescendo to a conclusion any soprano would kill for. Over the years, Patty discovered that her vocal range encompasses a remarkable four octavesto put that into perspective, the average vocal range in humans is only about two octaves, at best. She'll put that voice to work on a program of Christmas songs tonight, backed by Milwaukee's top orchestra.