Santa Cycle Rampage

It’s one of bike-friendly Milwaukee’s most unusual Christmas traditions: Every year cyclists hop on their bikes dressed as Santa and cruise from bar to bar spreading cheer and trying their best not to wipe out on ice-slickened roads. This year the motley band of St. Nicks meets at Café Hollander on 2608 N. Downer Ave. for free coffee and Fat Tire beer, then rides to the Lakefront Brewery, Great Lakes Distillery, Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall and Café Centraal, where there will be a 3:30 p.m. party with DJs, a bonfire and food and drink specials.