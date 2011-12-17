Santa Cycle Rampage

In one of the city's most colorful new holiday traditions, dozens of bicyclists don Santa Claus costumes and ride across the city, stopping regularly for food and libations. This year cyclists will meet up at one of four starting pointsFuel Café, Café Centraal and the East Side and Tosa Village Café Hollandersand ride to the Lakefront Brewery, Great Lakes Distillery and Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall (where there will be a polka party with free food) before heading to Café Centraal for a post-ride party that begins at 4 p.m.