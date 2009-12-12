Santa Cycle Rampage

In one of the city’s most colorful new holiday traditions, dozens of bicyclists don Santa Claus costumes and ride across the city, stopping regularly for food and libations. This year’s ride begins at Café Hollander on Downer Avenue, and makes its way to Café Centraal in Bay View with stops along the way at the Lakefront Brewery, Rehorst Distillery and Kochanski’s Concertina Hall. Last year’s ride was so lively that the police took notice and flagged down some of the Santas, but perhaps warmed by the Christmas spirit, they issued no citations.