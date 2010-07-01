Santana w/ Steve Winwood

At the height of San Francisco’s musical and cultural revolutions of the late 1960s, young guitarist Carlos Santana surfaced with a new sound, one that blended traditional blues with his own Mexican- American roots, all awash in the era’s “psychedelic” and socially conscious overtones. With a hit single, “Jingo,” and a legendary performance at Woodstock, Santana took the world by storm. The result was a vibrant new voice in the musical scene, one that continued to evolve through the guitarist’s growing spiritualism and emerging pan- cultural musical palette. The Grammy-winning artist and social activist has created a new cross-cultural ideal that embraces the music and causes of many countries, making him one of the most influential artists of both the 20th and 21st centuries. Santana and the latest iteration of his groundbreaking ensemble share the Marcus Amphitheater stage with another music legend, Steve Winwood. The British keyboard player, who fronted the Spencer Davis Group and Blind Faith with Eric Clapton, was last seen on the Marcus stage in 2005 as part of Traffic, the seminal 1970s blues-rock band who reunited to pack the house.