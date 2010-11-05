Sara Bareilles w/ Cary Brothers and Holly Conlan

Adult-contemporary singer/songwriter and pianist Sara Bareilles rose to attention through the use of her single “Love Song” in the ubiquitous Rhapsody commercials of 2007. With a voice that’s livelier than Norah Jones’, yet not as intense as Tori Amos’ or even Kate Nash’s, Bareilles has risen steadily ever since that breakin 2009, First Lady Michelle Obama even chose her to perform at the G-20 Summit in Pittsburgh. Bareilles’ latest album, this year’s Kaleidoscope Heart , builds on the groundwork laid by ’70s singer-songwriters.