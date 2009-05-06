During her years with the bluegrass-revival trio Nickel Creek, Sara Watkins grew into a formidable songwriter, penning sad, traditional country numbers with an unusual sense of drama. But with her small voice and meek stage presence, she was often overshadowed by the super-sized showmanship of Chris Thile and his rapid-fire mandolin. On her debut, self-titled solo album, Watkins gets a chance to include more of the laid-back numbers that suit her best, striking an assured but informal vibe similar to Gillian Welch, who guests, along with a star roster of David Rawlings, Jon Brion, Chris Eldridge, Elvis Costello drummer Pete Thomas and, of course, the guys from Nickel Creek. Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones handled production, perhaps seeking a taste of the critical acclaim that came with Robert Plant’s recent foray into roots music.