Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles

Sarah Borges has never been one to hide her influences. Like one of her biggest inspirations, X, she brings a punk sensibility to country music, so she named her lovely 2007 disc Diamond in the Dark after a line from an X song. On her latest album, she’s even more explicit in paying homage to her influencesshe covers them. On her rollicking new disc The Stars Are Out , she includes covers from acts like The Lemonheads, Smokey Robinson and The Magnetic Fields, bringing a girl-group sweetness to a set of rock ’n’ roll tunes.