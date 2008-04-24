Intertwined melodies in the spirit of Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons are spread across husband-and-wife duo Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion’s Exploration, their most recent set of originals, which they recorded with members of Son Volt and The Jayhawks. Guthrie, as her surname suggests, is the respective daughter and granddaughter of Arlo and Woody, and though some of her songs focus on the touching subject of domestic tranquility, most of her work doesn’t stray far from the social consciousness one would expect from the progeny of folk royalty. Tonight the duo plays an 8 p.m. concert at Shank Hall.