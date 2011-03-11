While most recently known for her celebrity endorsement of ASPCA commercials, singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan has been a predominant figure in adult contemporary music since the release of Surfacing in 1997. Though McLachlan's preceding three albums were hits in her native Canada, she gained international renown and critical acclaim in the form of two Grammys and four Juno awards for Surfacing , which produced five singles, including the supernatural "Building a Mystery" and ubiquitous tribute hymn, "Angel." Characterized by her poignant balladry, McLachlan plays guitar and piano, but also relies on ethereal atmospherics to complement her heavy, dark mezzo-soprano vocals. After experiencing a few personal setbacks including a death in the family and a divorce, McLachlan released Laws of Illusion last year, her first studio album since 2006's Wintersong .