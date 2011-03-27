In her stand-up act, Sarah Silverman tells some shockingly distasteful jokes about racism and rape, getting away with them by hiding behind an ironically ditsy, girlish guise that makes it difficult to take genuine umbrage. The success of her 2005 religion-mocking comedy special, Jesus Is Magic , helped Silverman land her "The Sarah Silverman Program," a similarly subversive show that ran for three seasons on Comedy Central. At the end of the show's run last year, she released the book The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee , a memoir recounting her teenage struggles with depression and bed-wetting.