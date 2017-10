Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy Mamas , about three womenyes, “cougars”who confidently pursue younger men. The Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company is producing the show under the direction of Artistic Director Willie Abney. It runs through Sunday, May 16.