Sat. Nite Duets w/ Crappy Dracula

It didn't take long for the Milwaukee indie-rock group Sat. Nite Duets to find an audience for their scruffy mix of lo-fi pop, quirky pop and free-spirited Pavement-isms. Released for free on Bandcamp, the band's debut EP, One Nite Only , earned praise from local blogs and a shout-out from GQ writer Ana Marie Cox. The band has kept the new material flowing this year, releasing the digital single “Homemade Halo”/“Throwback Man” in March, and the four-song Wilder Dreams EP this summer. Tonight they share a bill with the joke-punk band Crappy Dracula.