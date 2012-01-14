Sat. Nite Duets w/ The Fatty Acids and Catacombz

There's no shortage of young bands revisiting Pavement's fractured, non-sequitur-laden guitar-pop, but few are doing it with the gusto and infectious good cheer of Sat. Nite Duets, a Milwaukee band with an unusual gift for turning reconstituted indie-rockisms into shaggy party anthems. The group has been on a tear since its self-released 2010 album <i>One Nite Only</i> charmed all the right blogs, following it up with last year's enthused <i>Wilder Dreams</i> EP and <i>Summer of Punishment</i>, a full-length slated for release on the Brooklyn label Uninhabitable Mansions next month. They'll draw heavily from the new record at this pre-emptive album release show at Turner Hall Ballroom. <P>