Thanks to a common euphemism, “sausage fest” has taken on a negative connotation over the last decade, but the organizers of this annual event outside Café Centraal mean the term in the literal sense. Ten bucks at this block party grants you all-you-can-eat sausage from local makers including Buddy's Meat Market, C&R Market, Groppi's and Ray's Butcher Shoppe, all served on Miller Bakery buns. Lakefront Brewery and Great Lakes Distillery will be selling refreshments, and there will also be music and kids' activities.