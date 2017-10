As Summerfest has grown, top-tier local acts have increasingly been shut out of the schedule by midlevel touring acts. Thankfully, this year the Cascio Groove Garage has picked up much of the slack, giving a home to some of Milwaukee ’s finest bands. Tonight Bay View noisemakers John the Savage headline the stage at 9 p.m., supported by a 7:45 p.m. set by the soulful indie act Fable and the World Flat.