Save the Turf Benefit

This summer, construction crews unearthed a piece of skateboarding history: the concrete bowls of the Greenfield skateboard park The Turf, which had been buried under a building for years. Skateboarders, including many of a certain age who once skated at The Turf, are rallying to preserve (or perhaps relocate) the park, which is one of the few remaining skateboard parks from the 1970s (it even once counted Tony Hawk among its members). Tonight three Milwaukee punk bands play a benefit for the cause: Call Me Lightning, Get Rad and No Future.