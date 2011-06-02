Savoy Brown featuring Kim Simmonds

Savoy Brown's brand of hazy '60s British blues lives on through the only remaining member of the group's original lineup, Welsh guitarist Kim Simmonds, and his constantly revolving crew of grizzled rockers. Later this year the group, which has been touring relentlessly in the United States to mark the band's 45 years together, will release a new album, Voodoo Moon . The record marks a decidedly more contemplative direction for Savoy Brown, with ruminative lyrics focused on Simmonds' personal life.