Taking on lead vocals in addition to his lead guitar duties, Kim Simmonds is the only original member of what was once known as the Savoy Brown Blues Band, now billed at Savoy Brown featuring Kim Simmonds. Since the group made its name touring in the late-’60s and ’70s as part of the British blues revival, it only makes sense that Simmonds continues to take each incarnation of the band on the road. Tonight’s 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall may feature a few recognizable numbers such as “Train to Nowhere,” although with the lineup changes and new vocals, the band’s songs can sound surprisingly different.