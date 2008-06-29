One of the most enticing curiosities on the Milwaukee music scene, The Scarring Party play old timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz; classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they’re filtered through a quirky, vintage microphone, their lyrics are decidedly macabre, reading like excerpts of a George Romero script peppered with nods to Nietzsche. They’ll break out the tuba tonight at an 8 p.m. U.S. Cellular Connection Stage performance.