The Scarring Party w/ The Celebrated Workingman and The Trusty Knife

Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30sclassic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they’re filtered through a quirky, vintage microphone, their lyrics are decidedly macabre, reading like excerpts of a George Romero script peppered with nods to Nietzsche. Tonight the group plays a release party for its second album, Loosing Teeth , another collection of comically macabre parables. The band recorded it with Brief Candles’ Kevin Dixon and Call Me Lightning’s Shane Hochstetler.