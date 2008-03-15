One of the most enticing curiosities on the Milwaukee music scene, The Scarring Party play old timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz; classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they’re filtered through a quirky, vintage microphone, their lyrics are decidedly macabre, reading like excerpts of a George Romero script peppered with nods to Nietzsche. Former Husker Du co-songwriter Grant Hart will give an increasingly rare performance opening for Milwaukee group tonight at their 7 p.m. Turner Hall Ballroom performance. Hart hasn’t released an album since 1999’s easy-going Good News For Modern Man.