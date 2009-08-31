Schomer Lichtner Exhibition

Earlier this year, the DeLind Gallery, a fine-art fixture on the corner of Milwaukee and Mason streets, moved a block east to Jefferson and Mason, inside George Watts & Son. At its new location, the DeLind Gallery is now displaying the prints and paintings of Wisconsin's well-loved Schomer Lichtner, including a wide selection of his spontaneous sketched figures and nudes. Lichtner, who lived to be over 100 before passing away in 2006, attracted national attention for his lighthearted paintings and wry sculptures of cows, which stood in whimsical contrast to his more graceful figure work.