School of Seven Bells w/ Light Pollution

After playing with the band for seven years, Benjamin Curtis split from his space-rock group The Secret Machines, leaving behind his brother Brandon Curtis to launch a new project with twin sisters Alejandra and Claudia Deheza, School of Seven Bells. The group’s 2008 debut album, Alpinisms , was an astute throwback to the early-’90s shoegaze of bands like Lush and My Bloody Valentine, but their 2010 follow-up Disconnect From Desire is harder to pin down, a heavily synthesized and more emotionally turbulent set that blends ethereal dream-pop and electronica. The album is the band’s last with Claudia Deheza, who left the group three months after its release.