Scissor Sisters w/ DJ Sammy Jo

Amid the haze of garage-rock revivalism in the early 2000s, disco-inflected pop-rockers Scissor Sisters rose to prominence with their self-titled debut in 2004, which found particular success in Australia, Canada and parts of Europe, topping Keane’s Hopes and Fears as best-selling album of the year in the United Kingdom. Although their gay-friendly glam-rock ethos is steeped heavily in the New York club scene, it was not until the critical and commercial success of their 2006 follow-up, Ta-Dah , an album that featured band icon Elton John, that American audiences warmed to the Scissor Sisters’ hypersexual dance-pop. The group’s new album, this year’s Night Work , marked a shift toward an even more club-oriented sound.