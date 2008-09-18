Despite what their moniker promises, The Scotland Yard Gospel Choir, which plays an 8 p.m. show tonight at the UWM Gasthaus, isn't from Scotland; they don't play gospel; and, for that matter, they're not a choir. They're a Chicago co-ed indie pop ensemble with a warm, dreamy sound and the requisite allegiance to Belle & Sebastian. To be sure, though, they're a cut above your standard-issue indie-pop group, especially since the release of their 2007 self-titled album, which toned down some of the cutesiness that marred their 2003 debut in favor of more somber, moodier songs.