Scott E. Berendt, a Waukesha musician with a Dave Matthews-like affinity for jammy, worldly guitar-pop, does a 9 p.m. performance at the intimate bar Circa tonight as part of the venue’s acoustic night. Although he’ll be emphasizing his singer-songwriter side tonight, Berendt is also an accomplished, prolific drummer who even has a Wisconsin Area Music Industry award for Drummer of the Year on his shelf.