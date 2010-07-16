Scott Lucas and The Married Men

Scott Lucas has spent the last two decades fronting the alt-rock duo Local H, scoring the 1996 hit “Bound for the Floor” and in recent years some critical successes that haven’t sold nearly as well. For his latest solo project, though, Lucas expands on the simple guitar/drums setup of Local H. His new backing band, The Married Men, features accordion and violin, but retains Lucas’ trademark grungy angst (Lucas wrote this set of songs to try to win back an ex-girlfriend). Opening acts tonight are Tim Schweiger and the Middlemen, Trapper Schoepp and the Shades and Surgeons in Heat.