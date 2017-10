Former United Nations weapons inspector Scott Ritter was one of the key voices of opposition against President Bush’s claims that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, and in the years since the long war in Iraq began, Ritter’s criticisms of Bush’s foreign policy have only grown harsher. Tonight he delivers a 7 p.m. lecture at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3022 W. Wisconsin Ave, as part of a program that includes protest music by Lizzie West and Baba Buffalo.