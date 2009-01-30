After spending much of last year on the road with Velvet Revolver and then his reunited Stone Temple Pilots, Scott Weiland is touring again, this time behind his new solo album, “Happy” in Galoshes, his first in 10 years. Though the album, which he self-released, hasn’t attracted much commercial attention, it finds Weiland in fine form, rocking his way through a mostly gleeful set of David Bowie-ish glam rock and pausing occasionally to reflect on his recent divorce and the death of his brother. Tonight’s 8 p.m. show at the Pabst Theater promises a mix of solo material and Stone Temple Pilot favorites.