Musician friends of the late Milwaukee journalist Scott Weinberger created ScottFest last year to raise money for the Scott R. Weinberger Scholarship Fund, which is awarded each year to a graduating senior from Weinberger's alma mater, Oakfield High School. This year the fund-raiser includes performances from The Wooldridge Brothers, Liv Mueller of The Lovelies, the George Brumis Band, The Mike Benign Compulsion, Chris Porterfield of Conrad Plymouth, The Carolinas, The Friendly Lens and Ray of Light. Tickets are $10.