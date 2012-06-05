Scottish Fest Milwaukee Highland Games

Milwaukee's annual celebration of Scottish culture, the Highland Games, turns 75 this year. In addition to the morning and afternoon athletic competitions, there will be ax-throwing and longbow demonstrations, bagpiping, a haggis taco-eating contest, a sheepdog demonstration, lectures on medieval weapons, a children's area, a Parade of Tartans, and plenty of live music and dancing. And food, of course: There will be meat pies, scones, fish and chips, Scotch eggs and plenty of other Scottish snacks.