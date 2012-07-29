New guitar gods don't come around too often, and when they do, they almost never stem from punk circles. Screaming Females shredder Marissa Paternoster is breaking from tradition. Over five albums with her New Jersey power trio, she has honed a loose and gnarly, yet endlessly hooky, guitar style inspired by first-wave British punk bands, pairing her slashy riffs with a strident, Johnny Rotten snarl. The group's latest album, the Steve Albini-assisted <i>Ugly</i>, is especially loaded, a 14-track celebration of rock 'n' roll that feels far briefer than its 53 minutes. Screaming Females share this crowded bill with four openers: Totally Gay Cop, Meat Mist, Let's Play God and Soup Moat.