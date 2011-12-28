Over the last few decades, spoofing <i>A Christmas Carol</i> has become almost as strong of a Christmas tradition as Charles Dickens' original tale. In Tandem Theatre's riff on the story, <i>Scrooge in Rouge</i>, is one of the funnier takes, with humor reminiscent of Monty Python. The show is essentially a play within a play, the premise being that the majority of an acting troupe has fallen ill, leaving only three members left to put on <i>A Christmas Carol</i> and save the production. Director Jane Flieller maintains the same winning cast from recent years: Matt Daniels, Chris Flieller and Marcella Kearns.