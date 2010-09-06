Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of them, capturing brilliant footage of scorpionfish, pink anemonefish, sea dragons and bright cuttlefish. The documentary also makes the case that global warming is putting this exotic sea life in jeopardy. The film screens today at the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Humphrey IMAX Dome Theater, which like the museum is open for the Lady Day holiday.