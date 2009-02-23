Back in the dayeight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exactdinosaurs could swim. With almost the entire planet submerged in water, of course, they didn’t have much of a choice. The prehistoric creatures that lived in the ocean were in many cases just as gigantic and ferocious as the better known, land-dwelling dinosaurs that children continue to idolize. Using a mix of footage from paleontoligical digs and life-like animated recreations of the finds, the IMAX film Sea Monsters examines some of these beastly reptiles of yore, including the 40-foot long, T. Rex-like predator Tylosaurus.