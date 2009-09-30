Sea Wolf w/ Port O’Brien and Sara Lov

“You’re a Wolf,” a lovely tune from the California indie-folk ensemble Sea Wolf, caught the ears of anyone who heard the group’s distinguished 2007 full-length debut, Leaves in the River . Thanks to television, it also caught the ears of anyone who saw last year’s Chevrolet Malibu commercial during the Olympics. With producer Mike Mogis, the group dishes out similarly symphonic chamber-folk on its latest album, White Water, White Bloom , which was released this week. Sea Wolf shares tonight’s bill with singer-songwriter Sara Lov and Port O’Brien, an indie-Americana ensemble that includes members of Two Gallants and Rogue Wave.