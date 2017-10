The concept is so simple it’s almost amazing no other director has attempted it before. In Peter Hutton’s At Sea, the director documents the life of a massive container ship, from its beginnings in South Korea where shipbuilders complete the vessel, to its arrival in Bangladesh. The story is straightforward and, at a swift 60 minutes, utterly captivating. The UWM Union Theatre screens this 2007 silent film for free tonight as part of its “Experimental Tuesdays” series.