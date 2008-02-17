This afternoon at 1 p.m., the UWM Union Theatre hosts a free screening of Seachd: The Inaccessible Pinnacle, a 2007 film from director Simon Miller and the first-ever Scottish Gaelic feature. In the story a young boy searches for answers regarding the deaths of his parents with assistance from his aging grandfather. Masterfully shot using the Western Scottish countryside as a backdrop, the film examines in detail Gaelic folktales and oral traditions passed down from generation to generation in Scotland. The young boy and his grandfather find a common ground based on the shared traditions and histories of their native lands.