The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer, the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic who has moved to a suburb of Dublin to live with his blind brother Richard (played by James Pickering). Also present is Richard’s drunken friend Ivan (Christopher Tarjan), who, having lost his glasses, has similar problems with sight. They welcome a gentleman named Nicky (Jonathan Gillard Daly) and his friend Mr. Lockhart (Jonathan Smoots) for an annual Christmas Eve poker game.