“We can go to the tropics, sip pina coladas,” Sean Kingston suggests on his hit “Take You There,” “or we can go to the slums, where killas get hung.” To no one’s surprise, Kingston opts for the feel-good former option. His is a modern, MTV spring-break update on Jimmy Buffett’s tried-and-true escapist retreat, although the 18-year-old pop singer sometimes hints at a gritty, Akon-esque back-story, there’s really no need for him to dwell on the gunplay. The Jamaican export, who headlines the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard tonight at 9 p.m., is loved precisely because his breezy, girl-chasing jams are so dissonance free.