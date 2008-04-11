Season Tee-Off at Currie Park

In an irony that countless comic-strip authors have observed time and time again, the beginning of the golf season always coincides with ferocious spring rains which prevent golfers from indulging in their sport of choice. Why should this yearone in which Wisconsin, like much of the country, has been plagued by biblically bad weatherbe any different? Hopefully, the sloppy conditions won’t deter avid golfers from commemorating the start of the season by sloshing over to Currie Park for its inaugural tee-off today at 11:30 a.m. To celebrate the re-opening of county golf courses, the Currie clubhouse golf shop will offer 15% off all golf accessories.