Since resigning as the frontman of the indulgent glam-metal band Skid Row in 1996, Sebastian Bach has enjoyed a surprisingly varied career. He starred in Broadway productions of <i>Jekyll & Hyde</i> and <i>Jesus Christ Superstar</i>; became a regular on the WB dramedy “Gilmore Girls,” playing a charming rocker and sandwich-shop owner; and voiced King Neptune's son on an episode of “SpongeBob SquarePants.” Those projects haven't kept him from recording solo albums, though. Last year he released his fifth, <i>Kicking & Screaming</i>, which dials back the glamour of his guest-laden 2007 effort, <i>Angel Down</i>, for a harder, fiercer metal sound.