The Second City Touring Company

The Turner Hall Ballroom tonight welcomes current members of Chicago’s storied Second City improv/comedy troupe, an institution that claims alums like Bill Murray, Chris Farley, Steve Carell, Amy Sedaris, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert. Of course, those comedians only became famous years after graduating from The Second City, and the troupe’s current players don’t pack much in the way of star power. But The Second City has a long history of grooming future “Saturday Night Live” cast members and character actors, so don’t be too surprised if years later you spot some of the cast you saw tonight on TV.