The Second City

The Turner Hall Ballroom tonight at 8 p.m. welcome current members of Chicago’s legendary Second City improv/comedy troupe, an institution that claims alums like Bill Murray, Chris Farley, Steve Carell, Amy Sedaris, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert. Of course, most of the comedians in Second City only get famous years after they leave the troupe, so the current players don’t pack much in the way of star power, but Second City has a long history of grooming future “Saturday Night Live” cast members, so in a few years you might see some of these comedians on TV and be able to proudly boast that you saw them perform well before they were famous.